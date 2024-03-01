China 'strongly condemns' killing of Palestinians during aid distribution in Gaza

2024-03-01 | 02:46
China 'strongly condemns' killing of Palestinians during aid distribution in Gaza

China announced on Friday that it "strongly condemns" the killing of dozens of Palestinians during aid distribution in the northern Gaza Strip.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said, "China is shocked by this incident and strongly condemns it... We express our condolences to the victims and our sympathy to the wounded."

China

Gaza

Aid

War

Mao Ning

Paris calls for investigation into Palestinian deaths in Gaza aid distribution
White House: Biden speaks with Qatari and Egyptian leaders about possible ceasefire in Gaza
