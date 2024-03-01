Paris calls for investigation into Palestinian deaths in Gaza aid distribution

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-01 | 03:29
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Paris calls for investigation into Palestinian deaths in Gaza aid distribution
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Paris calls for investigation into Palestinian deaths in Gaza aid distribution

French Foreign Minister Stéphane Séjourné on Friday called for an independent investigation into the killing of more than 110 people, according to Hamas, during Israeli gunfire and stampede during aid distribution on Thursday in northern Gaza.

Séjourné said on France Inter radio, "I want to be very clear today: we are asking for explanations, and an independent investigation will have to be conducted to determine what happened."

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Paris

Investigation

Palestinian

Deaths

Gaza

Aid

Distribution

France

Stéphane Séjourné

LBCI Next
Lebanese Foreign Ministry urges 'international probe' into Gaza violence
China 'strongly condemns' killing of Palestinians during aid distribution in Gaza
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:46

China 'strongly condemns' killing of Palestinians during aid distribution in Gaza

LBCI
World News
12:33

UN Security Council: Emergency meeting following death of Palestinians during aid distribution in Gaza

LBCI
World News
13:20

Guterres 'condemns' death of dozens of Palestinians during aid delivery in Gaza

LBCI
World News
2024-01-03

Paris condemns 'provocative' statements by Israeli ministers on Palestinian 'emigration' from Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:27

Yellen says travel restrictions on West Bank not in Israel's interest

LBCI
Middle East News
06:16

EU to delay part of 82 million euro payment to UNRWA

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:00

Palestinian factions in Moscow agree to continue dialogue to reach comprehensive national unity

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:58

Ministry of Health in Gaza: 30,228 Palestinians killed due to Israeli attacks since October 7

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
06:25

Explosions target a house in Baniyas, on the Syrian coast

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:18

Israeli Spokesperson: Gaza aid incident a tragedy; claims crowded trucks led to fatalities

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:19

Israeli airstrikes hit Labbouneh and Ayta Al-Shaab in Naqoura

LBCI
World News
06:47

Putin: Russia does not plan to deploy nuclear weapons in space

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:29

Lebanese Farah Dakhlallah appointed as the first Arab NATO Spokesperson

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:03

Hezbollah targets "Gurim" settlement in retaliation to Israeli attacks on villages and civilians

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:11

UNIFIL confirms to LBCI detainment of peacekeepers by local individuals, stressing authorized mobility across Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:57

Under fire: Lebanon's struggle amidst Israeli provocations

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:19

Israeli airstrikes hit Labbouneh and Ayta Al-Shaab in Naqoura

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:57

Fuel prices increase across Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:23

Securing Lebanon's borders: Mawlawi's stance on the protection of towers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:44

Critical Crossroads: Iran's First Legislative Elections Since Mahsa Amini's Uprising

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More