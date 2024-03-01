Renewal bloc condemns Israeli massacre in Gaza, calls for urgent international action

The "Renewal" Bloc condemned the latest Israeli massacre in Gaza, which targeted Palestinian civilians as they sought to secure food and assistance for their families.



The bloc considered, in a statement, that this crime requires urgent action from the international community to stop the war and bloodshed and to launch negotiations to reach a sustainable political solution based on the two-state solution equation, as decided by the Beirut Summit in 2002, which constitutes the key to peace and stability in the region.