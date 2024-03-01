Ministry of Health in Gaza: 30,228 Palestinians killed due to Israeli attacks since October 7

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-01 | 05:58
High views
Ministry of Health in Gaza: 30,228 Palestinians killed due to Israeli attacks since October 7
Ministry of Health in Gaza: 30,228 Palestinians killed due to Israeli attacks since October 7

The Ministry of Health in Gaza stated in a statement that 30,228 Palestinians have been killed and 71,377 injured due to Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since October 7.

The statement added that 193 Palestinians were killed and 920 others were injured in the past twenty-four hours.

Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Ministry Of Health

Gaza

Israel

War

Palestinians

Attacks

Palestinian factions in Moscow agree to continue dialogue to reach comprehensive national unity
Renewal bloc condemns Israeli massacre in Gaza, calls for urgent international action
