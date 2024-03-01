Yellen says travel restrictions on West Bank not in Israel's interest

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-01 | 06:27
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Yellen says travel restrictions on West Bank not in Israel&#39;s interest
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Yellen says travel restrictions on West Bank not in Israel's interest

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen criticized Israel for withholding work permits and blocking travel by Palestinians from the occupied West Bank, saying the measures hurt both sides and risked tipping off a broader regional conflict.

"We don’t want to see an extension of conflict into other parts,” Yellen told Reuters in an interview late on Thursday. "Israel is a friend and we talk to them regularly. If we see something that worries us, we tell our partners what we think of that."

On Tuesday she told reporters she had written to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to express her concerns and to welcome Israel's agreement to resume tax transfers to the Palestinian Authority.

Hundreds of thousands were called up from the reserves in one of Israel's largest military mobilizations. Thousands of Palestinian workers were laid off and have not been allowed to return to work.

The World Bank estimates the Palestinian economy shrank by 6.4% last year, reversing a forecast of 3.2% growth due to the war in Gaza and deterioration in the West Bank, a separate Palestinian enclave. The situation in Gaza is far worse, with more than 80% of the housing units destroyed or damaged and 2 million people displaced.

Yellen said Israel's travel and commerce restrictions were hitting the Palestinian economy hard and halting a number of construction projects in Israel by creating a worker shortage.

"My understanding is there are construction sites that have had to shut down because they have insufficient labor, so it’s not good for Israel’s economy, or the West Bank’s economy," she said in the interview. "I don’t think any of this is in Israel’s interest."



Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

World News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Yellen

US

Travel

Restrictions

West Bank

Israel

Interest

LBCI Next
Brazil: Israeli campaign in Gaza has no moral or legal boundaries
EU to delay part of 82 million euro payment to UNRWA
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-02-05

Israeli banks say heeding US sanctions against West Bank settlers accused of violence against Palestinians

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-28

West Bank unrest: Palestinian Foreign Ministry accuses Israeli National Security Minister of aggression

LBCI
World News
2023-12-05

US State Department set to impose sanctions on Israeli settlers in response to escalating West Bank attacks: Axios

LBCI
Middle East News
09:04

Suspected Israeli airstrike: Iranian advisor and Hezbollah fighters killed in Syria

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:37

EU Commission allocates additional funds for Palestinian support across the region

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:41

Brazil: Israeli campaign in Gaza has no moral or legal boundaries

LBCI
Middle East News
06:16

EU to delay part of 82 million euro payment to UNRWA

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:00

Palestinian factions in Moscow agree to continue dialogue to reach comprehensive national unity

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:15

Lebanese Foreign Ministry urges 'international probe' into Gaza violence

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:37

EU Commission allocates additional funds for Palestinian support across the region

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-22

Defying Israel's danger: Challenges of life and risks of death in Mari, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-09

MP Mohammad Raad highlights importance of political understanding in Presidential elections

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:11

UNIFIL confirms to LBCI detainment of peacekeepers by local individuals, stressing authorized mobility across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:03

Hezbollah targets "Gurim" settlement in retaliation to Israeli attacks on villages and civilians

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:57

Under fire: Lebanon's struggle amidst Israeli provocations

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:57

Fuel prices increase across Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:23

Securing Lebanon's borders: Mawlawi's stance on the protection of towers

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:19

Israeli airstrikes hit Labbouneh and Ayta Al-Shaab in Naqoura

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:48

Hezbollah downs Israeli military drone over Wadi Al-Aaziyeh

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:10

Hezbollah strikes Israeli soldiers near Ramim barracks and hits Baghdadi site

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More