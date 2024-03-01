News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ma Fiyyi
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Brazil: Israeli campaign in Gaza has no moral or legal boundaries
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-01 | 07:41
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Brazil: Israeli campaign in Gaza has no moral or legal boundaries
The Brazilian government said on Friday that the killing of more than 100 people seeking humanitarian aid in Gaza shows that the Israeli military campaign in Gaza has "no moral or legal boundaries," renewing its call for an immediate ceasefire.
The Brazilian Foreign Ministry said in a statement, "Humanity is failing civilians in Gaza. It is time to prevent further massacres."
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Brazil
Israel
Gaza
War
Campaign
Civilians
Aid
Next
EU Commission allocates additional funds for Palestinian support across the region
Yellen says travel restrictions on West Bank not in Israel's interest
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-26
Guterres warns that an Israeli attack on Rafah would mean "the end of humanitarian aid programs" in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-26
Guterres warns that an Israeli attack on Rafah would mean "the end of humanitarian aid programs" in Gaza
0
World News
2024-02-20
Washington rejects comparisons by Brazilian President of Israeli Campaign on Gaza to Holocaust
World News
2024-02-20
Washington rejects comparisons by Brazilian President of Israeli Campaign on Gaza to Holocaust
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-28
Challenges ahead: Israeli War Cabinet unveils plan for humanitarian aid to Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-28
Challenges ahead: Israeli War Cabinet unveils plan for humanitarian aid to Gaza
0
Middle East News
2023-12-15
White House in 'intensive' talks with Israel on next phase of Gaza war, aide says
Middle East News
2023-12-15
White House in 'intensive' talks with Israel on next phase of Gaza war, aide says
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:37
EU Commission allocates additional funds for Palestinian support across the region
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:37
EU Commission allocates additional funds for Palestinian support across the region
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:27
Yellen says travel restrictions on West Bank not in Israel's interest
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:27
Yellen says travel restrictions on West Bank not in Israel's interest
0
Middle East News
06:16
EU to delay part of 82 million euro payment to UNRWA
Middle East News
06:16
EU to delay part of 82 million euro payment to UNRWA
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:00
Palestinian factions in Moscow agree to continue dialogue to reach comprehensive national unity
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:00
Palestinian factions in Moscow agree to continue dialogue to reach comprehensive national unity
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:15
Lebanese Foreign Ministry urges 'international probe' into Gaza violence
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:15
Lebanese Foreign Ministry urges 'international probe' into Gaza violence
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:37
EU Commission allocates additional funds for Palestinian support across the region
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:37
EU Commission allocates additional funds for Palestinian support across the region
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-22
Defying Israel's danger: Challenges of life and risks of death in Mari, South Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-22
Defying Israel's danger: Challenges of life and risks of death in Mari, South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-09
MP Mohammad Raad highlights importance of political understanding in Presidential elections
Lebanon News
2023-07-09
MP Mohammad Raad highlights importance of political understanding in Presidential elections
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:11
UNIFIL confirms to LBCI detainment of peacekeepers by local individuals, stressing authorized mobility across Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:11
UNIFIL confirms to LBCI detainment of peacekeepers by local individuals, stressing authorized mobility across Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
12:03
Hezbollah targets "Gurim" settlement in retaliation to Israeli attacks on villages and civilians
Lebanon News
12:03
Hezbollah targets "Gurim" settlement in retaliation to Israeli attacks on villages and civilians
3
Press Highlights
00:57
Under fire: Lebanon's struggle amidst Israeli provocations
Press Highlights
00:57
Under fire: Lebanon's struggle amidst Israeli provocations
4
Lebanon Economy
02:57
Fuel prices increase across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:57
Fuel prices increase across Lebanon
5
Press Highlights
00:23
Securing Lebanon's borders: Mawlawi's stance on the protection of towers
Press Highlights
00:23
Securing Lebanon's borders: Mawlawi's stance on the protection of towers
6
Lebanon News
15:19
Israeli airstrikes hit Labbouneh and Ayta Al-Shaab in Naqoura
Lebanon News
15:19
Israeli airstrikes hit Labbouneh and Ayta Al-Shaab in Naqoura
7
Lebanon News
05:48
Hezbollah downs Israeli military drone over Wadi Al-Aaziyeh
Lebanon News
05:48
Hezbollah downs Israeli military drone over Wadi Al-Aaziyeh
8
Lebanon News
08:10
Hezbollah strikes Israeli soldiers near Ramim barracks and hits Baghdadi site
Lebanon News
08:10
Hezbollah strikes Israeli soldiers near Ramim barracks and hits Baghdadi site
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More