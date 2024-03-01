Brazil: Israeli campaign in Gaza has no moral or legal boundaries

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-01 | 07:41
Brazil: Israeli campaign in Gaza has no moral or legal boundaries
Brazil: Israeli campaign in Gaza has no moral or legal boundaries

The Brazilian government said on Friday that the killing of more than 100 people seeking humanitarian aid in Gaza shows that the Israeli military campaign in Gaza has "no moral or legal boundaries," renewing its call for an immediate ceasefire.

The Brazilian Foreign Ministry said in a statement, "Humanity is failing civilians in Gaza. It is time to prevent further massacres."

Reuters
