EU Commission allocates additional funds for Palestinian support across the region

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-01 | 10:37
High views
EU Commission allocates additional funds for Palestinian support across the region
EU Commission allocates additional funds for Palestinian support across the region

The EU Commission has allocated 68 million euros to support Palestinians throughout the region, which will be implemented through international partners such as the Red Cross and Red Crescent.

This comes in addition to the expected aid of 82 million euros, which will be implemented through UNRWA in 2024, bringing the total to 150 million euros.

Furthermore, the Commission will authorize the disbursement of 50 million euros from the funds allocated to UNRWA next week.

Additionally, the Commission has allocated 125 million euros in humanitarian aid for Palestinians in 2024, with the Commission today contracting the first 16 million euros.
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

EU

UNRWA

Palestinians

Funds

China 'strongly condemns' killing of Palestinians during aid distribution in Gaza
White House: Biden speaks with Qatari and Egyptian leaders about possible ceasefire in Gaza
