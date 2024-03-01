EU Commission allocates additional funds for Palestinian support across the region

The EU Commission has allocated 68 million euros to support Palestinians throughout the region, which will be implemented through international partners such as the Red Cross and Red Crescent.



This comes in addition to the expected aid of 82 million euros, which will be implemented through UNRWA in 2024, bringing the total to 150 million euros.



Furthermore, the Commission will authorize the disbursement of 50 million euros from the funds allocated to UNRWA next week.



Additionally, the Commission has allocated 125 million euros in humanitarian aid for Palestinians in 2024, with the Commission today contracting the first 16 million euros.