Palestinian Authority hopes for Gaza ceasefire by Ramadan

The Palestinian Authority hopes a ceasefire can be agreed in the Gaza war in time for Ramadan, its foreign minister, Riyad al-Maliki, said on Saturday.



Speaking at a news conference at a diplomatic forum in Antalya, Turkey, Maliki said the PA would be "the only legitimate authority" to run Gaza after the war. The PA, which exercises limited self-rule in parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank, lost control of Gaza to the Hamas militant group in 2007.



Israel and Hamas have been negotiating through mediators over a possible ceasefire in Gaza to halt fighting in time for Ramadan, the Muslim fasting month, due to begin this year on March 10.



Reuters