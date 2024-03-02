Palestinian Authority hopes for Gaza ceasefire by Ramadan

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-02 | 05:05
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Palestinian Authority hopes for Gaza ceasefire by Ramadan
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Palestinian Authority hopes for Gaza ceasefire by Ramadan

The Palestinian Authority hopes a ceasefire can be agreed in the Gaza war in time for Ramadan, its foreign minister, Riyad al-Maliki, said on Saturday.

Speaking at a news conference at a diplomatic forum in Antalya, Turkey, Maliki said the PA would be "the only legitimate authority" to run Gaza after the war. The PA, which exercises limited self-rule in parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank, lost control of Gaza to the Hamas militant group in 2007.

Israel and Hamas have been negotiating through mediators over a possible ceasefire in Gaza to halt fighting in time for Ramadan, the Muslim fasting month, due to begin this year on March 10.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Palestinian Authority

Gaza

Ceasefire

Ramadan

War

Israel

LBCI Next
Gaza Health Ministry: Death toll reaches 30,320 people
Paris considers Israeli authorities 'responsible' for the situation in Gaza
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-12

Netanyahu's post-war vision: Gaza under Israeli military control with Palestinian Authority leadership

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-29

Hezbollah suggests ceasefire dependent on Israel halting Gaza offensive

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-29

Death toll of Israel’s war on Gaza exceeds 30,000: Health ministry

LBCI
World News
2024-02-27

Israelis cast their votes in municipal elections delayed twice due to Gaza war

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:47

Egyptian security sources: Resumption of ceasefire talks in Gaza on Sunday in Cairo

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:29

African Union Commission accuses Israel of 'mass killing of Palestinians'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:19

Gaza Health Ministry: Death toll reaches 30,320 people

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:27

Paris considers Israeli authorities 'responsible' for the situation in Gaza

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-28

Building bridges: National Accord and Moderation blocs discuss Presidential initiative

LBCI
World News
2023-07-26

European Union condemns "attempt to destabilize democracy" in Niger

LBCI
World News
2024-02-27

South Korea: North Korea has sent 6,700 containers of munitions to Russia

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:59

Israeli strike kills three Hezbollah fighters in Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:38

Hezbollah's drone warfare: A challenge for Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:10

Hezbollah strikes Israeli soldiers near Ramim barracks and hits Baghdadi site

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:28

Spanish diplomat detained: Security incident in Beirut's southern suburb

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:47

Source to Al-Joumhouria: Six-week Gaza truce to extend to the Lebanese front

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:44

Mustafa Barghouti to LBCI: Israeli Army prepared plan for wide war with Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:38

Sweeper drone operation: Hezbollah targets Liman sector leadership

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:38

Israeli Army strikes car in southern Lebanon linked to rocket launches

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:18

Global condemnation: Israeli massacre in Gaza sparks rage

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More