Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
25
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
20
o
Palestinian Authority hopes for Gaza ceasefire by Ramadan
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-02 | 05:05
Palestinian Authority hopes for Gaza ceasefire by Ramadan
The Palestinian Authority hopes a ceasefire can be agreed in the Gaza war in time for Ramadan, its foreign minister, Riyad al-Maliki, said on Saturday.
Speaking at a news conference at a diplomatic forum in Antalya, Turkey, Maliki said the PA would be "the only legitimate authority" to run Gaza after the war. The PA, which exercises limited self-rule in parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank, lost control of Gaza to the Hamas militant group in 2007.
Israel and Hamas have been negotiating through mediators over a possible ceasefire in Gaza to halt fighting in time for Ramadan, the Muslim fasting month, due to begin this year on March 10.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Palestinian Authority
Gaza
Ceasefire
Ramadan
War
Israel
Next
Gaza Health Ministry: Death toll reaches 30,320 people
Paris considers Israeli authorities 'responsible' for the situation in Gaza
Previous
