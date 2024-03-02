Gaza Health Ministry: Death toll reaches 30,320 people

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-02 | 05:19
High views
0min
Gaza Health Ministry: Death toll reaches 30,320 people

The Ministry of Health in Gaza said in a statement on Saturday that it has confirmed the killing of 30,320 Palestinians and the injury of 71,533 others in the Israeli military attack on the Gaza Strip since October 7.

The ministry added that at least 92 Palestinians were killed and 156 others were injured in the past twenty-four hours.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

Health

Ministry

Death Toll

War

Israel

Palestinians

October 7

