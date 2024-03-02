African Union Commission accuses Israel of 'mass killing of Palestinians'

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-02 | 05:29
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
African Union Commission accuses Israel of &#39;mass killing of Palestinians&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
African Union Commission accuses Israel of 'mass killing of Palestinians'

The head of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, accused Israel of "mass killing of Palestinians" after more than 110 people were killed, according to Hamas, by Israeli fire and stampedes as they gathered for aid in Gaza. He called for an international investigation.

The Union said in a statement dated Friday and published on X on Saturday that "Mahamat strongly condemns an attack by Israeli forces that resulted in the killing and injuring of more than 100 Palestinians seeking life-saving humanitarian aid."

The statement added, "Mahamat calls for an international investigation to hold the perpetrators accountable" and advocates for "an immediate and unconditional ceasefire."

Israeli forces opened fire as Palestinians scrambled for food supplies on Thursday in an incident the Hamas health ministry said resulted in the deaths of over 100 people in the city of Gaza.

The tragedy came after a World Food Program official warned that "famine is imminent in northern Gaza if nothing changes."

Meanwhile, an Israeli army official confirmed "limited gunfire" from soldiers who felt "threatened," speaking of "stampedes in which dozens of residents were killed and injured, and aid trucks were trampled by some."

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

African Union Commission

Israel

Palestinians

Killing

Gaza

War

Moussa Faki Mahamat

LBCI Next
Egyptian security sources: Resumption of ceasefire talks in Gaza on Sunday in Cairo
Gaza Health Ministry: Death toll reaches 30,320 people
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-01

Ministry of Health in Gaza: 30,228 Palestinians killed due to Israeli attacks since October 7

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-01

China 'strongly condemns' killing of Palestinians during aid distribution in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-29

Death toll of Israel’s war on Gaza exceeds 30,000: Health ministry

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-27

Gaza Health Ministry: 29,878 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since Oct 7

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:36

Destruction surrounding al-Shifa hospital beyond words: WHO director

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:41

Health Ministry: At least ten killed in Israeli airstrike hitting tent in Rafah, southern Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:47

Egyptian security sources: Resumption of ceasefire talks in Gaza on Sunday in Cairo

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:19

Gaza Health Ministry: Death toll reaches 30,320 people

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-11-18

Army Commander’s fate hangs on Cabinet session amidst opposition and intensive communications

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-13

Hezbollah's Nasrallah highlights collective responsibility in Lebanon's affairs

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:41

Health Ministry: At least ten killed in Israeli airstrike hitting tent in Rafah, southern Gaza

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:28

Spanish diplomat detained: Security incident in Beirut's southern suburb

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More