African Union Commission accuses Israel of 'mass killing of Palestinians'

The head of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, accused Israel of "mass killing of Palestinians" after more than 110 people were killed, according to Hamas, by Israeli fire and stampedes as they gathered for aid in Gaza. He called for an international investigation.



The Union said in a statement dated Friday and published on X on Saturday that "Mahamat strongly condemns an attack by Israeli forces that resulted in the killing and injuring of more than 100 Palestinians seeking life-saving humanitarian aid."



The statement added, "Mahamat calls for an international investigation to hold the perpetrators accountable" and advocates for "an immediate and unconditional ceasefire."



Israeli forces opened fire as Palestinians scrambled for food supplies on Thursday in an incident the Hamas health ministry said resulted in the deaths of over 100 people in the city of Gaza.



The tragedy came after a World Food Program official warned that "famine is imminent in northern Gaza if nothing changes."



Meanwhile, an Israeli army official confirmed "limited gunfire" from soldiers who felt "threatened," speaking of "stampedes in which dozens of residents were killed and injured, and aid trucks were trampled by some."



AFP