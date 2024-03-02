Egyptian security sources: Resumption of ceasefire talks in Gaza on Sunday in Cairo

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-02 | 05:47
Egyptian security sources: Resumption of ceasefire talks in Gaza on Sunday in Cairo
Egyptian security sources: Resumption of ceasefire talks in Gaza on Sunday in Cairo

Egyptian security sources said on Saturday that ceasefire negotiations in Gaza will resume in Cairo on Sunday.

The sources added that the parties have agreed on the duration of the ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages and detainees. 

They clarified that completing the deal still requires agreement on the withdrawal of Israeli forces from northern Gaza and the return of its residents.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Egypt

Gaza

Cairo

Israel

War

Palestinians

Agreement

Ceasefire

Deal

