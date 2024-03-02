Health Ministry: At least ten killed in Israeli airstrike hitting tent in Rafah, southern Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-02 | 07:41
High views
Health Ministry: At least ten killed in Israeli airstrike hitting tent in Rafah, southern Gaza
Health Ministry: At least ten killed in Israeli airstrike hitting tent in Rafah, southern Gaza

The Ministry of Health in Gaza said that at least 10 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli airstrike on Saturday that hit a tent in Rafah.

The strike occurred in an area where displaced people were sheltering outside the Emirati hospital in the Tell es-Sultan neighborhood of Rafah in southern Gaza.

The ministry mentioned that a paramedic working at the hospital was among the casualties. The Israeli army has not yet responded to a request for comment.

Reuters
Israel-Gaza War Updates

