Destruction surrounding al-Shifa hospital beyond words: WHO director

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-02
High views
Destruction surrounding al-Shifa hospital beyond words: WHO director
Destruction surrounding al-Shifa hospital beyond words: WHO director

The director of the World Health Organization documented the extent of the damage around al-Shifa Hospital, stating that the destruction surrounding the hospital is beyond words.
 
The World Health Organization, along with its partners, revealed that they managed to reach Al-Shifa to deliver nineteen thousand liters of fuel after over a month of waiting.
 
They emphasized that the team provided treatment for fifty malnourished children and also supplied medical supplies to one hundred and fifty patients present in the partially destroyed hospital.
 
 
 
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

WHO

Gaza

Palestine

