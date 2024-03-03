Hamas Health Ministry: The death toll in the Gaza Strip has risen to 30410 since the start of the war

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-03 | 03:39
Hamas Health Ministry: The death toll in the Gaza Strip has risen to 30410 since the start of the war
0min
Hamas Health Ministry: The death toll in the Gaza Strip has risen to 30410 since the start of the war

The Hamas Health Ministry announced on Sunday an increase in the death toll in the Gaza Strip to 30410 since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas on October 7th.

The number of injuries has reached 71700 since the start of the destructive Israeli bombardment on the besieged Palestinian territory. The toll includes the killing of at least 90 people in the past 24 hours.

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Hamas

Palestine

War

Bombardment

