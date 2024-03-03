Iran's president examines Gaza situation with Algerian counterpart

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-03 | 10:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iran&#39;s president examines Gaza situation with Algerian counterpart
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Iran's president examines Gaza situation with Algerian counterpart

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi on Sunday discussed bilateral relations, energy cooperation, trade and Gaza with Algeria's leader Abdelmadjid Tebboune in a one-day state visit, according to Algeria's presidency.

Algeria, a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, backs the Palestinian cause and has called several times for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Iran

Ebrahim Raisi

Gaza

Algeria

Abdelmadjid Tebboune

LBCI Next
Washington announces Israel's preliminary approval of truce in Gaza on the eve of new talks
Destruction surrounding al-Shifa hospital beyond words: WHO director
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-15

Iranian FM: US has no right to call for restraint while supporting Israel's war in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-10

Gantz: If Lebanon wants its citizens to become human shields for Hezbollah and Iran, we will act in southern Lebanon as we are doing in Gaza now

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-23

Egyptian and Iranian presidents discuss developments in Gaza and the restoration of relations

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-23

Iran threatens Mediterranean Sea closure over Gaza war

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
10:27

Israel decides to revise Eurovision song lyrics that referenced Hamas attack

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:50

Resistance as 'last stand': MP Ali Fayyad urges strength amidst Israeli aggression in Gaza, Lebanon

LBCI
World News
08:25

Pope Francis calls for the end of the Gaza conflict

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:36

Israeli review of Gaza aid convoy deaths sees most killed in stampede

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-15

Netanyahu: There is no place in Gaza we will not reach

LBCI
World News
07:19

Kuwait ratifies technical military cooperation agreement with Russia

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-19

Al Jazeera: Al-Qassam Brigades fire 30 rockets from southern Lebanon towards the settlements of the Western Galilee

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-02

Jumblatt: Mr. Cameron gave us lessons in history about the failure of the Oslo Accords

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
02:07

Hochstein set to visit Beirut at the beginning of the week

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:39

Hezbollah claims successful strike on Jal al-Alam Site with burkan rocket

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:43

Yasmina Zaytoun shines in Miss World Top Model Challenge

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:50

Resistance as 'last stand': MP Ali Fayyad urges strength amidst Israeli aggression in Gaza, Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:08

Hezbollah strikes Israeli forces: Direct hits unleashed near Al-Wazzani village

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:36

Israeli review of Gaza aid convoy deaths sees most killed in stampede

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:13

Gaza humanitarian crisis: Airdrops attempted as truce negotiations stall

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:12

Unforeseen Consequences: The Impact of GPS Manipulation on Drones and Fishermen in Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More