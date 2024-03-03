News
Iran's president examines Gaza situation with Algerian counterpart
2024-03-03 | 10:15
Iran's president examines Gaza situation with Algerian counterpart
Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi on Sunday discussed bilateral relations, energy cooperation, trade and Gaza with Algeria's leader Abdelmadjid Tebboune in a one-day state visit, according to Algeria's presidency.
Algeria, a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, backs the Palestinian cause and has called several times for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.
Reuters
