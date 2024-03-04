Al-Qahera news: "Significant progress" in talks to reach a ceasefire in Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-04 | 03:01
High views
Al-Qahera news: &quot;Significant progress&quot; in talks to reach a ceasefire in Gaza
Al-Qahera news: "Significant progress" in talks to reach a ceasefire in Gaza

Al-Qahera news channel, close to Egyptian intelligence, reported on Monday that "significant progress" was made on Sunday during talks to reach a truce in the Gaza Strip involving Egypt, Hamas, Qatar, and the United States.

It was noted that negotiations resumed on Monday, their second day. 

Egyptian, Qatari, and American mediators have been trying for weeks to reach an agreement on a truce in the war that has been ongoing since October 7 between Hamas and Israel following an unprecedented attack by the Palestinian movement on the Israeli state. 

The truce is supposed to include the release of hostages held in Gaza and Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails.

AFP
Israel-Gaza War Updates

