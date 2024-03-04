UN Human Rights Commissioner warns barrel bombing in Gaza may lead to broader war

2024-03-04 | 04:45
UN Human Rights Commissioner warns barrel bombing in Gaza may lead to broader war
UN Human Rights Commissioner warns barrel bombing in Gaza may lead to broader war

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, warned Monday that the war in Gaza involving "barrel bombs" could lead to a broader conflict in the Middle East.

Türk told the Human Rights Council in Geneva, "I am extremely concerned that any spark from these barrel bombs could lead to a much broader conflagration. This would have ramifications for all countries in the Middle East and many beyond."

