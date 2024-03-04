Israel states UN attempting to 'keep quiet' on report about Hamas sexual attacks

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-04 | 13:42
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel states UN attempting to &#39;keep quiet&#39; on report about Hamas sexual attacks
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Israel states UN attempting to 'keep quiet' on report about Hamas sexual attacks

Israel's foreign minister said on Monday he has recalled the country's UN ambassador for consultation over alleged UN attempts to keep quiet a report on sexual violence perpetrated by Hamas.

"I ordered our ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, to return to Israel for immediate consultations regarding the attempt to keep quiet the serious UN report on the mass rapes committed by Hamas and its helpers on Oct. 7," Foreign Minister Israel Katz said in a statement.

Katz criticized UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres for not convening the security council to discuss the findings and in order to declare Hamas a terrorist organization.

The United Nations declined to comment. The UN special envoy on sexual violence in conflict, Pramila Patten, is due to present the report publicly later on Monday.

In a separate statement, ambassador Erdan said: "It took the UN five months to finally recognize the shocking sexual crimes committed during the Hamas attack on Oct. 7."

"Now that the report on the sexual atrocities and sexual abuse that our hostages in Gaza are going through, the shameful silence by the UN that is not holding even one discussion on the issue screams to the heavens," he said.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

UN

Hamas

Violence

Ambassador

LBCI Next
Al-Qahera news: "Significant progress" in talks to reach a ceasefire in Gaza
Kamala Harris calls for an "immediate ceasefire" in Gaza
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:32

UN team reports rape likely happened during Hamas attack on Israel

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-03

Israeli military steps up strikes on Hamas in Khan Younis

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-29

UN rights chief: War crimes committed by all parties in Israel-Hamas conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-28

Hamas launches missile salvos from southern Lebanon into northern Israel

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:06

Blinken: Washington urges Hamas to accept 'immediate ceasefire' with Israel

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:45

Iran, Saudi Arabia mark commitment to ending war against Palestine

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:28

Israeli defence minister says Hezbollah 'aggression' brings critical point nearer

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:40

Belgium sends military transporter to airdrop aid into Gaza

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-07-20

Formula One: Verstappen aspires to strengthen his control in Hungary

LBCI
Middle East News
07:43

Reuters source: Starbucks Middle East franchise AlShaya to cut over 2,000 jobs

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-05

Three people killed by an Israeli drone targeting a civilian car near the Al-Maasara neighborhood in Ainata

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-09

Israeli Army advises civilians near Lebanese border to stay indoors

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:58

Hezbollah retaliates against Israeli assault on civil defence center

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:50

NNA: Israeli warplanes flew over Keserwan at low altitude

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:46

US envoy's message in Beirut: War or peace, Lebanon's choice

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:16

Israeli strike kills three Lebanese rescue workers from force affiliated with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:17

Latest update: Missiles fired from southern Lebanon, Israeli strike in Seddiqine

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:25

Israeli strike hits Islamic Health Authority center in Odaisseh, ambulance teams rush to scene

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:21

Unrest along the border: Hezbollah thwarts Israeli infiltration operations

LBCI
Middle East News
12:03

Al Jazeera: Sirens sound in 10 towns in the Galilee panhandle following suspicion of a drone infiltration from Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More