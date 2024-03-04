News
Hamas 'does not know' status of hostages in Gaza: Official to AFP
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-04 | 14:04
Hamas 'does not know' status of hostages in Gaza: Official to AFP
Senior Hamas official Basem Naim stated that the movement "does not know who is alive (...) and who is dead" among the hostages it has held since its attack on southern Israel on October seventh, according to a statement to Agence France-Presse.
From Cairo, Naim clarified, "We do not know exactly who among them is alive or dead, whether they were killed due to the bombing or due to famine," adding, "There are prisoners held by various groups in various locations."
Israel has vowed to eliminate Hamas after its attack, which resulted in the deaths of more than 1,160 people, according to a count by Agence France-Presse based on official figures.
Additionally, 250 hostages were detained, with 130 of them still in captivity, according to Israel, which estimates the death of 31 of them in the sector.
Israel launched an intensive bombing campaign on Gaza in response to the attack, followed by ground military operations on October 27, resulting in the deaths of 30,534 people, mostly women and children, according to the Ministry of Health in the strip.
The hostage issue is at the heart of current negotiations in Cairo aimed at reaching a ceasefire in Gaza after nearly five months of conflict.
Mediating countries, namely Egypt, Qatar, and the United States, are seeking to reach an agreement before the month of Ramadan, which falls on March 10th or 11th.
Israeli media reports suggest that Benjamin Netanyahu's government insists that Hamas provide a list of the names of the one hundred and thirty hostages still held in Gaza. However, it has not sent a delegation to Cairo, unlike Hamas, because the movement has not provided this list.
Hamas, in turn, insists on a complete cessation of hostilities in Gaza and the withdrawal of Israeli forces before any agreement regarding the release of captives.
Naim stated that "details related to the prisoners have not been mentioned in any papers or proposals being circulated during the negotiation process."
He emphasized the need for a "ceasefire" to meet the "demand related to names and numbers and their status, whether they are alive or dead," referring to the hostages.
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Hamas
Gaza
Hostages
Basem Naim
Israel
