UNRWA accuses Israel of 'torturing' several of its employees during detention

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) has accused Israel of "torturing" a number of its employees who were arrested in the Gaza Strip in connection with the war with Hamas.



In a statement sent to Agence France-Presse on Monday, the agency said, "Some of our employees have informed UNRWA teams that they were forced to provide confessions under torture and ill-treatment," during their interrogation regarding Hamas' attack on Israel on October seventh.



AFP