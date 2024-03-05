30,631 Palestinians killed in Israel's attacks on Gaza since Oct. 7

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-05 | 04:11
High views
30,631 Palestinians killed in Israel&#39;s attacks on Gaza since Oct. 7
30,631 Palestinians killed in Israel's attacks on Gaza since Oct. 7

At least 30,631 Palestinians have been killed and 72,043 have been wounded in Israeli military attacks on Gaza since Oct. 7, the Gaza health ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

About 97 Palestinians were killed and 123 wounded in the past 24 hours, the ministry added.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Palestinians

Israel

Gaza

War

October 7

Attack

