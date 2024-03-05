Jordan announces largest aid drop operation in Gaza with US, French and Egyptian aircraft

The Jordanian military declared on Tuesday that eight military aircraft, including three Jordanian, three American, one French, and one Egyptian, conducted aid drops in the Gaza Strip in the largest operation of its kind since the beginning of the war.



Relief organizations emphasize that aid entering the Gaza Strip remains severely limited. Aid convoys entering by land require prior approval from Israel.



After five months of war and a tightened siege on the Gaza Strip, the vast majority of its 2.4 million inhabitants are now at risk of famine, according to the United Nations.



The Jordanian army stated in a release that "the Jordan Armed Forces conducted on Tuesday eight joint air drops with sisterly and friendly countries, marking the largest such operation to date," involving "three C-130 aircraft belonging to the Royal Jordanian Air Force, three American aircraft, one Egyptian aircraft, and one French aircraft."



It further noted that "the relief and food aid targeted several locations in northern Gaza, with the assistance including provisions from the World Food Program."



The Jordanian military has announced a total of 28 similar air drop operations since the start of the war in the Gaza Strip, with 15 of them conducted in collaboration with several countries, including France, Britain, the Netherlands, the UAE, and Egypt.





AFP