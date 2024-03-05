Belgium sends military transporter to airdrop aid into Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-05 | 07:40
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Belgium sends military transporter to airdrop aid into Gaza
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Belgium sends military transporter to airdrop aid into Gaza

Belgium on Monday sent a military transport plane to join an international operation to drop aid in war-ravaged Gaza also involving the United States, France and Jordan, officials said.

The aid was taken to Jordan, where Jordanian officials were to inspect it before seeking an Israeli green light for an airdrop, which was to take place on Wednesday at the earliest, according to the Belgian defense ministry.

“We are not deciding when we go in. We are being told when we can go in and we will abide by that,” said Colonel Bruno Beeckmans, the commander of the air base outside Brussels from where the aircraft took off.

“It’s absolutely a no-go fly zone because it’s a war zone. So we need to be precisely coordinated,” he told AFP.

The military Airbus A400M transporter was to make another flight from Brussels to Jordan’s Zarqa air base outside Amman, to take in more aid and personnel for the drop.

Zarqa has been a hub for what Belgian Defense Minister Ludivine Dedonder said was a “humanitarian coalition for Palestine.”



AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Belgium

Military

Transporter

Airdrop

Aid

Gaza

LBCI Next
Israeli defence minister says Hezbollah 'aggression' brings critical point nearer
Hamas negotiators extend stay in Cairo for further ceasefire talks
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-03-02

The United States Begins Airdropping Aid to Gaza Strip: Official

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-02

Biden: US military to airdrop food and supplies into Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-02-26

Jordan airdrops aid into Gaza with four planes, one of which belongs to the French army

LBCI
World News
2024-02-21

Britain and Jordan airdrop aid to a hospital in northern Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:06

Blinken: Washington urges Hamas to accept 'immediate ceasefire' with Israel

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:45

Iran, Saudi Arabia mark commitment to ending war against Palestine

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:28

Israeli defence minister says Hezbollah 'aggression' brings critical point nearer

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:21

Hamas negotiators extend stay in Cairo for further ceasefire talks

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:28

Israeli defence minister says Hezbollah 'aggression' brings critical point nearer

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-09-26

Lebanese Presidential Election Dynamics and Contradictory Leaks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-03

Hezbollah's Gaza support 'triggers' Israeli leverage: Will Lebanon be the next battleground?

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:46

Ceasefire talks between Hamas and mediators stall in Cairo

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:58

Hezbollah retaliates against Israeli assault on civil defence center

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:50

NNA: Israeli warplanes flew over Keserwan at low altitude

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:46

US envoy's message in Beirut: War or peace, Lebanon's choice

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:16

Israeli strike kills three Lebanese rescue workers from force affiliated with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:17

Latest update: Missiles fired from southern Lebanon, Israeli strike in Seddiqine

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:25

Israeli strike hits Islamic Health Authority center in Odaisseh, ambulance teams rush to scene

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:21

Unrest along the border: Hezbollah thwarts Israeli infiltration operations

LBCI
Middle East News
12:03

Al Jazeera: Sirens sound in 10 towns in the Galilee panhandle following suspicion of a drone infiltration from Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More