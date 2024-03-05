Iran, Saudi Arabia mark commitment to ending war against Palestine

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian emphasized his position at the summit supporting Palestine and practical efforts, confirming the need to end the war crimes against the Palestinians.



He pointed to the common stance of Iran and Saudi Arabia regarding the necessity of supporting Palestine, stating: "Our expectations are that in addition to common positions, effective steps will be taken to support Palestine and end the Palestinian genocide."



Amir-Abdollahian considered enhancing economic and trade relations and facilitating business activities to be important priorities, stating that it is necessary to facilitate the promotion of this part of bilateral cooperation in line with the growing trend of political relations.



In turn, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan, expressing his satisfaction with this meeting, highlighted the difficult situation in which Palestine is living and the dire humanitarian conditions in Gaza. He emphasized the importance of the Jeddah summit in continuing efforts to end the war against Palestine.



Bin Farhan also expressed his satisfaction with the development of relations between the two countries and affirmed Saudi Arabia's willingness to take new steps towards pushing the relationship forward.



By addressing some important issues in the field of bilateral relations, the two parties agreed to make joint efforts to achieve common plans and goals.