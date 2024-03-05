Hamas official: No exchange of hostages and captives without ceasefire declaration

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-05 | 12:40

Hamas official: No exchange of hostages and captives without ceasefire declaration
0min
Hamas official: No exchange of hostages and captives without ceasefire declaration

Hamas official Osama Hamdan said on Tuesday that the exchange of hostages and captives cannot occur except after the declaration of a ceasefire.

In a press conference in Beirut, addressing his remarks to the US President and the US administration, he added that halting the supply of weapons to Israel is more important than sending aid to Gaza.

Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Hamas

Gaza

Hostages

Ceasefire

30,631 Palestinians killed in Israel's attacks on Gaza since Oct. 7
US urges 'as many channels as possible' for Gaza aid, states State Dept
