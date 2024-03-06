Hamas: We will negotiate through mediators until agreement reached

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-06 | 00:33
The Palestinian militant group Hamas said on Wednesday in a statement they will continue negotiating through mediators until they reach a ceasefire agreement with the Israelis.

"We are showing the required flexibility in order to reach a comprehensive cessation of aggression against our people, but the occupation is still evading the entitlements of this agreement," Hamas added.

Negotiators from Hamas, Qatar, and Egypt - but not Israel - are in Cairo trying to secure a 40-day ceasefire in the war between Israel and the Islamist group in time for the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, which begins early next week.

Reuters
 
