Hamas: We will negotiate through mediators until agreement reached
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-06 | 00:33
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Hamas: We will negotiate through mediators until agreement reached
The Palestinian militant group Hamas said on Wednesday in a statement they will continue negotiating through mediators until they reach a ceasefire agreement with the Israelis.
"We are showing the required flexibility in order to reach a comprehensive cessation of aggression against our people, but the occupation is still evading the entitlements of this agreement," Hamas added.
Negotiators from Hamas, Qatar, and Egypt - but not Israel - are in Cairo trying to secure a 40-day ceasefire in the war between Israel and the Islamist group in time for the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, which begins early next week.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Hamas
Israel
Gaza
Truce
Ceasefire
Agreement
Negotiation
Egypt
Cairo
