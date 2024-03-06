News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
21
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Highlight
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
21
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US military airdrops more aid to Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-06 | 01:54
High views
Share
Share
4
min
US military airdrops more aid to Gaza
The US military carried out a new airdrop of humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza on Tuesday, parachuting in more than 36,800 meals, as the Biden administration pressed a top Israeli official for greater aid access during talks in Washington.
The Israeli offensive in Gaza, which is supported by the United States, has displaced most of the enclave's 2.3 million people and led to critical shortages of food, water, and medicine.
The situation is worst in the north of Gaza, which is beyond the reach of aid agencies or news cameras and was the target of Tuesday's drop. Gaza health authorities say 15 children have died of malnutrition or dehydration at one hospital alone.
Aid dropped by air is an expensive and insufficient alternative to aid that is trucked in, given the scale of the humanitarian crisis, US officials say. President Joe Biden's administration is pressing for greater access by land.
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met at the Pentagon on Tuesday with Benny Gantz, a member of Israel's war cabinet, and urged his support for Israel to do more to help civilians.
"Secretary (Austin) expressed strong concerns over the humanitarian situation in Gaza and requested Minister Gantz's support in enabling more humanitarian assistance and distribution into Gaza," Air Force Major General Patrick Ryder said.
Gantz made no comments at the Pentagon but told reporters outside the State Department that his meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was "very good."
The State Department's spokesperson, Matt Miller, called the humanitarian situation in Gaza "horrific."
Aid supplies to the rest of Gaza, already sharply curtailed since the start of the war, have dwindled to barely a trickle over the past month. Whole swathes of the territory are completely cut off from food.
The US made its first airdrop on Saturday over the coast of southwestern Gaza.
In a post on X, US President Joe Biden said: "The United States is committed to pulling out every stop to get more aid to those in Gaza who desperately need it. We won't stand by. We won't let up."
The United States has already urged Israel numerous times to do more to alleviate the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, where more than 30,000 Palestinians have been killed by the Israeli assault launched in response to Hamas attacks that killed 1,200 people in October.
US officials have voiced interest in a possible maritime corridor to get aid into Gaza, but it is unclear how aid would enter without a US military presence to facilitate that, including setting up a temporary port.
Ryder, the Pentagon's spokesperson, appeared to play down such a possibility when asked if US troops might be needed to secure a port or other on-land aid distribution site.
"At this time, there are no plans to put US forces on the ground in Gaza," Ryder said.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
United States
Military
Gaza
Airdrop
Aid
Israel
Palestinians
Meals
Next
Pro-Palestinian groups sue Canada over military exports to Israel
Hamas: We will negotiate through mediators until agreement reached
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-05
Belgium sends military transporter to airdrop aid into Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-05
Belgium sends military transporter to airdrop aid into Gaza
0
Middle East News
2024-03-02
The United States Begins Airdropping Aid to Gaza Strip: Official
Middle East News
2024-03-02
The United States Begins Airdropping Aid to Gaza Strip: Official
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:32
Blinken urges Israel to maximize "every possible means" to boost aid to Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:32
Blinken urges Israel to maximize "every possible means" to boost aid to Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-05
30,631 Palestinians killed in Israel's attacks on Gaza since Oct. 7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-05
30,631 Palestinians killed in Israel's attacks on Gaza since Oct. 7
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:22
Lebanon's urgent appeal: Mikati warns against halting UNRWA financing
Lebanon News
08:22
Lebanon's urgent appeal: Mikati warns against halting UNRWA financing
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:54
EU to create maritime humanitarian corridor to support people in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:54
EU to create maritime humanitarian corridor to support people in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:52
Britain to warn Israel over famine in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:52
Britain to warn Israel over famine in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:44
Hamas Health Ministry: The death toll in the Gaza Strip rises to 30,717 and 72,156 wounded since the start of the war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:44
Hamas Health Ministry: The death toll in the Gaza Strip rises to 30,717 and 72,156 wounded since the start of the war
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:52
Britain to warn Israel over famine in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:52
Britain to warn Israel over famine in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-05
Blinken visits Middle East to push for truce between Hamas and Israel
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-05
Blinken visits Middle East to push for truce between Hamas and Israel
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Stalled ceasefire negotiations with Hamas: Israel's retreat on demands and internal discord
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Stalled ceasefire negotiations with Hamas: Israel's retreat on demands and internal discord
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-16
Behind the Veil of Secrecy: The Israeli Skin Bank and Controversies Surrounding Organ Harvesting
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-16
Behind the Veil of Secrecy: The Israeli Skin Bank and Controversies Surrounding Organ Harvesting
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
15:46
Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General emphasizes support for Frangieh, asserts readiness to respond to Israeli actions if Gaza ceasefire excludes southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
15:46
Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General emphasizes support for Frangieh, asserts readiness to respond to Israeli actions if Gaza ceasefire excludes southern Lebanon
2
Variety and Tech
10:56
Meta's Facebook, Instagram down for thousands of users
Variety and Tech
10:56
Meta's Facebook, Instagram down for thousands of users
3
Lebanon News
14:22
Hezbollah strikes Israeli settlement: Direct hit and confirmed injuries
Lebanon News
14:22
Hezbollah strikes Israeli settlement: Direct hit and confirmed injuries
4
Press Highlights
00:26
Hochstein offers Lebanon economic incentives, promises swift return after Gaza truce
Press Highlights
00:26
Hochstein offers Lebanon economic incentives, promises swift return after Gaza truce
5
Lebanon News
11:47
Three civilians killed from one family due to Israeli airstrike in Houla, ongoing search for survivors
Lebanon News
11:47
Three civilians killed from one family due to Israeli airstrike in Houla, ongoing search for survivors
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Lebanese state initiates roadmap to address Syrian refugee crisis: Mechanism unveiled
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Lebanese state initiates roadmap to address Syrian refugee crisis: Mechanism unveiled
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Stalled ceasefire negotiations with Hamas: Israel's retreat on demands and internal discord
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Stalled ceasefire negotiations with Hamas: Israel's retreat on demands and internal discord
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:40
Hamas official: No exchange of hostages and captives without ceasefire declaration
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:40
Hamas official: No exchange of hostages and captives without ceasefire declaration
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More