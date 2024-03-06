Hamas Health Ministry: The death toll in the Gaza Strip rises to 30,717 and 72,156 wounded since the start of the war

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-06 | 03:44
High views
Hamas Health Ministry: The death toll in the Gaza Strip rises to 30,717 and 72,156 wounded since the start of the war
Hamas Health Ministry: The death toll in the Gaza Strip rises to 30,717 and 72,156 wounded since the start of the war

At least 30,717 Palestinians have been killed, and 72,156 have been wounded since October 7 in Israel's military offensive on Gaza, the Gaza health ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Some 86 Palestinians were killed and 113 wounded in the previous 24 hours, the ministry added.

Reuters
