News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
21
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Highlight
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
21
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Britain to warn Israel over famine in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-06 | 04:52
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Britain to warn Israel over famine in Gaza
Britain will warn Israel on Wednesday that its patience is running thin over the "dreadful suffering" in Gaza, where a lack of aid is leading people to die of hunger, foreign minister David Cameron said.
Cameron, who is due to meet Israeli war cabinet member Benny Gantz on Wednesday, told parliament late on Tuesday that Israel's handling of aid for Gaza, as the occupying power, raised questions over its compliance with international law.
"We are facing a situation of dreadful suffering in Gaza," Cameron told the upper House of Lords. "I spoke some weeks ago about the danger of this tipping into famine and the danger of illness tipping into disease, and we are now at that point.
"People are dying of hunger; people are dying of otherwise preventable diseases."
Britain, like the United States, initially gave its backing to Israel's assault on Gaza in response to an attack by the militant group Hamas on Oct. 7 that killed 1,200 people and took 253 hostages back to the enclave.
But Cameron, a former prime minister, has stepped up calls for a ceasefire in recent weeks as Palestinian health authorities put the death toll at 30,000 people and the United Nations warned that many were on the brink of starvation.
Cameron told parliament that the aid going to Gaza in February was around half the amount delivered in January.
"The patience needs to run very thin, and a whole series of warnings needs to be given, starting, I hope, with a meeting I have with Minister Gantz when he visits the UK tomorrow," he said.
Gantz, a political rival to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, heard a similar message when he met US Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington on Monday. She said Israel needed to craft a "credible" humanitarian plan for Gaza after she previously warned that conditions there were "inhumane."
The UN and other relief agencies have accused Israel of blocking or restricting aid into Gaza - a charge it denies.
Cameron said too many items were rejected from being sent to Gaza because they "are supposedly dual-use goods".
Israel has said it is committed to improving the humanitarian situation in Gaza, and there is no limit on the aid for civilians. It has blamed the United Nations for any delivery issues, saying limitations on the quantity and pace of aid are dependent on the capacity of the UN and other agencies.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Britain
Israel
Gaza
Famine
David Cameron
Benny Gantz
War
Hamas
Palestinians
Next
EU to create maritime humanitarian corridor to support people in Gaza
Hamas Health Ministry: The death toll in the Gaza Strip rises to 30,717 and 72,156 wounded since the start of the war
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-12
Israel: More than 12,000 Hamas militants killed in Gaza war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-12
Israel: More than 12,000 Hamas militants killed in Gaza war
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-01-31
UN: Israel-Hamas war renders Gaza 'uninhabitable'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-01-31
UN: Israel-Hamas war renders Gaza 'uninhabitable'
0
Middle East News
2024-01-15
Hamas Health Ministry reports over 60 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
Middle East News
2024-01-15
Hamas Health Ministry reports over 60 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
0
Middle East News
2023-12-08
Hamas Urges Global Action to Halt “Monstrous Israeli War in Gaza”
Middle East News
2023-12-08
Hamas Urges Global Action to Halt “Monstrous Israeli War in Gaza”
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:22
Lebanon's urgent appeal: Mikati warns against halting UNRWA financing
Lebanon News
08:22
Lebanon's urgent appeal: Mikati warns against halting UNRWA financing
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:54
EU to create maritime humanitarian corridor to support people in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:54
EU to create maritime humanitarian corridor to support people in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:44
Hamas Health Ministry: The death toll in the Gaza Strip rises to 30,717 and 72,156 wounded since the start of the war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:44
Hamas Health Ministry: The death toll in the Gaza Strip rises to 30,717 and 72,156 wounded since the start of the war
0
World News
03:16
Australia and ASEAN call for ceasefire in Gaza
World News
03:16
Australia and ASEAN call for ceasefire in Gaza
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:52
Britain to warn Israel over famine in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:52
Britain to warn Israel over famine in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-05
Blinken visits Middle East to push for truce between Hamas and Israel
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-05
Blinken visits Middle East to push for truce between Hamas and Israel
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Stalled ceasefire negotiations with Hamas: Israel's retreat on demands and internal discord
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Stalled ceasefire negotiations with Hamas: Israel's retreat on demands and internal discord
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-16
Behind the Veil of Secrecy: The Israeli Skin Bank and Controversies Surrounding Organ Harvesting
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-16
Behind the Veil of Secrecy: The Israeli Skin Bank and Controversies Surrounding Organ Harvesting
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
15:46
Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General emphasizes support for Frangieh, asserts readiness to respond to Israeli actions if Gaza ceasefire excludes southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
15:46
Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General emphasizes support for Frangieh, asserts readiness to respond to Israeli actions if Gaza ceasefire excludes southern Lebanon
2
Variety and Tech
10:56
Meta's Facebook, Instagram down for thousands of users
Variety and Tech
10:56
Meta's Facebook, Instagram down for thousands of users
3
Lebanon News
14:22
Hezbollah strikes Israeli settlement: Direct hit and confirmed injuries
Lebanon News
14:22
Hezbollah strikes Israeli settlement: Direct hit and confirmed injuries
4
Press Highlights
00:26
Hochstein offers Lebanon economic incentives, promises swift return after Gaza truce
Press Highlights
00:26
Hochstein offers Lebanon economic incentives, promises swift return after Gaza truce
5
Lebanon News
11:47
Three civilians killed from one family due to Israeli airstrike in Houla, ongoing search for survivors
Lebanon News
11:47
Three civilians killed from one family due to Israeli airstrike in Houla, ongoing search for survivors
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Lebanese state initiates roadmap to address Syrian refugee crisis: Mechanism unveiled
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Lebanese state initiates roadmap to address Syrian refugee crisis: Mechanism unveiled
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Stalled ceasefire negotiations with Hamas: Israel's retreat on demands and internal discord
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Stalled ceasefire negotiations with Hamas: Israel's retreat on demands and internal discord
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:40
Hamas official: No exchange of hostages and captives without ceasefire declaration
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:40
Hamas official: No exchange of hostages and captives without ceasefire declaration
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More