EU to create maritime humanitarian corridor to support people in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-06 | 06:54
EU to create maritime humanitarian corridor to support people in Gaza
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will travel to Cyprus this week as the bloc explores a possible humanitarian corridor through the Mediterranean island to support the population in Gaza, her spokesperson said on Wednesday.
"Our efforts are focused on making sure that we can provide aid to Palestinians," the spokesperson told journalists, adding: "We all hope that this opening (of the corridor) will take place very soon."
In Nicosia, a government spokesperson said: "On Friday, she will visit, along with the (Cypriot) president, the infrastructure related to some phases of the plan."
Cyprus, located some 370 km (230 miles) northwest of Gaza, is the closest European Union member state to the region. It has campaigned for months for the creation of a sustained, one-way sea route carrying aid directly to the enclave.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
European Commission
Gaza
Ursula Von Der Leyen
Humanitarian
Corridor
Cyprus
