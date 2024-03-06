Islamic Resistance in Iraq: The resistance undertook the task of liberating Iraq from 'US occupation' and supporting Palestine

2024-03-06 | 14:15
Islamic Resistance in Iraq: The resistance undertook the task of liberating Iraq from 'US occupation' and supporting Palestine

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq stated that the resistance had undertaken the task of liberating Iraq from "American occupation" and supporting Palestine in its struggle. 

"Therefore, our operations against the settlements of the Zionist entity on occupied Palestinian territories will continue until a truce is declared in Gaza and the entity commits to it," it added.
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Islamic Resistance

Iraq

Palestine

Resistance

