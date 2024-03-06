News
Islamic Resistance in Iraq: The resistance undertook the task of liberating Iraq from 'US occupation' and supporting Palestine
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-06 | 14:15
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Islamic Resistance in Iraq: The resistance undertook the task of liberating Iraq from 'US occupation' and supporting Palestine
The Islamic Resistance in Iraq stated that the resistance had undertaken the task of liberating Iraq from "American occupation" and supporting Palestine in its struggle.
"Therefore, our operations against the settlements of the Zionist entity on occupied Palestinian territories will continue until a truce is declared in Gaza and the entity commits to it," it added.
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Islamic Resistance
Iraq
Palestine
Resistance
