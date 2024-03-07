News
Death toll in Gaza reaches 30,800 due to Israeli attacks
2024-03-07 | 05:06
Death toll in Gaza reaches 30,800 due to Israeli attacks
The Hamas Health Ministry announced on Thursday that the death toll in the Gaza Strip had reached 30,800 people since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas five months ago.
The ministry said, "The toll of the Israeli aggression has risen to 30,800 martyrs and 72,298 injuries since October 7," noting that "the Israeli occupation is committing nine massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, which resulted in 83 martyrs and 142 injuries during the past 24 hours."
AFP
