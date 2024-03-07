Hamas delegation leaves Egypt's Cairo, talks on Gaza truce to resume next week

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-07 | 06:02
Hamas delegation leaves Egypt&#39;s Cairo, talks on Gaza truce to resume next week
Hamas delegation leaves Egypt's Cairo, talks on Gaza truce to resume next week

Hamas' delegation left Cairo on Thursday, where talks aiming to secure a new truce in the group's war with Israel had been underway, Egyptian state-affiliated media said.

"The Hamas delegation has left Cairo to discuss the truce, and negotiations will resume next week," reported Al-Qahera News channel, which is linked to Egypt's state intelligence service, citing a senior source.
 

