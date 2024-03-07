Haaretz investigation: 27 Gaza prisoners died in Israeli detention since war outbreak

An investigation conducted by the Israeli newspaper "Haaretz" revealed that 27 Palestinian prisoners from Gaza died while in Israeli detention since the outbreak of the war on the territory.



The newspaper disclosed that 27 detainees from Gaza died while in Israeli military facilities since the outbreak of the war on October 7 last year, either in the Sde Teiman and Ofer detention centers or during interrogation in Israeli territories.



The Israeli army spokesman's office announced that the military police have opened investigations into the deaths, according to the newspaper.



The newspaper continued: "The Israeli army did not provide details about the circumstances of the deaths, but said that some of them suffered from previous health conditions or were injured during the war."



It noted that "since the beginning of the war, the army has detained prisoners from Gaza in temporary detention camps at the Sde Teiman base, and under an amendment to the law passed during the war, detainees can be held for up to 75 days without seeing a judge."



"Additionally, Gaza workers with permits who were in Israel when the war broke out were detained in the Anatot detention center until most of them were released and returned to the territory," Haaretz added.