UN expert: Israel is destroying Gaza's food system in 'starvation' tactic
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-07 | 10:51
UN expert: Israel is destroying Gaza's food system in 'starvation' tactic
A UN expert said on Thursday that Israel was destroying Gaza's food system as part of a broader "starvation campaign" in its war against Hamas militants.
Aid officials have warned of looming famine five months into the campaign against the Islamist Palestinian group, while hospitals in the isolated northern part of the enclave say children have started dying from malnutrition.
"Israel is not only denying and restricting the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza. Israel is destroying the food system in Gaza," Michael Fakhri, UN Special Rapporteur on the Right to Food, said in a speech to the UN Human Rights Council.
"Israel has mounted a starvation campaign against the Palestinian people in Gaza," he added, saying that included targeting small-scale fishermen.
Israel denies restricting relief into Gaza and has since last week begun working with private contractors to deliver aid.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
UN
Israel
Gaza
Food
System
Starvation
Tactic
