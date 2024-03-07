News
Israel returns dozens of bodies to Palestinian authorities in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-07
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel returns dozens of bodies to Palestinian authorities in Gaza
Gaza's Hamas-run government media office announced on Thursday that Israel had returned to the authorities of the Palestinian territories dozens of bodies that had been recovered in recent weeks in the Gaza Strip.
The bodies were buried, wrapped in blue plastic sheets, in a mass grave that was recently dug near Rafah in the southern Palestinian Strip and then covered with sand by an excavator in front of dozens of people who were present at the site, according to an Agence France-Presse correspondent.
An official responsible for the burial process told AFP: “We do not know their names and do not have any information about them.”
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Bodies
Palestine
Gaza
War
Israeli tank crew killed a Reuters reporter in Lebanon, then 'likely' opened fire at journalists, report finds
