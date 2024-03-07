Israel returns dozens of bodies to Palestinian authorities in Gaza

2024-03-07 | 13:40
Israel returns dozens of bodies to Palestinian authorities in Gaza
Israel returns dozens of bodies to Palestinian authorities in Gaza

Gaza's Hamas-run government media office announced on Thursday that Israel had returned to the authorities of the Palestinian territories dozens of bodies that had been recovered in recent weeks in the Gaza Strip.
     
The bodies were buried, wrapped in blue plastic sheets, in a mass grave that was recently dug near Rafah in the southern Palestinian Strip and then covered with sand by an excavator in front of dozens of people who were present at the site, according to an Agence France-Presse correspondent.
     
An official responsible for the burial process told AFP: “We do not know their names and do not have any information about them.”
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Bodies

Palestine

Gaza

War

