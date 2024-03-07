UN calls for increased aid delivery to Gaza, emphasizes broad distribution

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-07 | 13:54
High views
UN calls for increased aid delivery to Gaza, emphasizes broad distribution
UN calls for increased aid delivery to Gaza, emphasizes broad distribution

In a recent statement, a spokesperson for the United Nations highlighted the urgent need for expanded aid delivery to Gaza, underscoring the importance of diverse transportation methods.

The UN spokesperson stressed that any means of delivering additional aid to Gaza, whether by sea or air, is considered "very positive." 

Furthermore, the spokesperson emphasized that the international community should prioritize efforts to enhance wide-scale distribution and facilitate ground entry of aid.
