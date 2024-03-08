Biden: Working towards a six-week Gaza ceasefire

US President Joe Biden said in his State of the Union address that he works tirelessly to reach an immediate ceasefire in Gaza lasting six weeks.



Biden also delivered a sharp message to Israeli leaders, urging them not to obstruct humanitarian aid to Palestinians for political purposes.



Biden said, "To the Israeli leadership, I say: humanitarian aid cannot be secondary or a bargaining chip... Protecting and saving innocent lives must be a priority."



He added, "As we look to the future, the only real solution to this situation is a two-state solution."



Biden faces increasing pressure from members of his Democratic Party over his support for Israel's attack in response to the attack by the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) on October 7th.



Biden said, "I am working tirelessly to achieve an immediate ceasefire lasting six weeks," repeating the US policy but using the word "ceasefire" that his administration had avoided using.



