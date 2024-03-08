UN Human Rights Chief condemns unprecedented expansion of Israeli settlements

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, announced an unprecedented expansion of Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories.



He stated, "It threatens to eliminate any practical possibility of establishing a Palestinian state."



Furthermore, he added, "The expansion of Israeli settlements constitutes Israel's displacement of the population."



He described it as a war crime.



He clarified that settler violence and settlement-related violations have reached shocking new levels, threatening to eliminate any possibility of establishing a viable Palestinian state.