UNRWA on Women's Day: 63 women being killed each day in Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-08 | 05:23
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UNRWA on Women&#39;s Day: 63 women being killed each day in Gaza
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
UNRWA on Women's Day: 63 women being killed each day in Gaza

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) issued a reminder on Friday about the plight of Palestinian women in Gaza on Women's Day.

They posted on X that "At least 9,000 women have been killed; many more are under the rubble."

For every day the war continues, the agency says, an average of 63 women are killed.
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

UNRWA

Women's Day

Killed

Gaza

Israel

LBCI Next
EU Commission president expects launching of maritime aid corridor between Cyprus and Gaza next week
UK, US collaborate on Gaza aid maritime corridor
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-05

30,631 Palestinians killed in Israel's attacks on Gaza since Oct. 7

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-03

Israeli review of Gaza aid convoy deaths sees most killed in stampede

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-02

Health Ministry: At least ten killed in Israeli airstrike hitting tent in Rafah, southern Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-01

Ministry of Health in Gaza: 30,228 Palestinians killed due to Israeli attacks since October 7

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:08

Israel "welcomes" the opening of maritime corridor from Cyprus for humanitarian aid to Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:04

UN: Israeli attack on Rafah 'must not be allowed to happen'

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:14

Joumblatt urges Biden for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:56

EU Commission president expects launching of maritime aid corridor between Cyprus and Gaza next week

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-29

Lebanon to close public institutions on February 9 and 14

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-04

Divisions in Israeli leadership: The purpose of Israeli Benny Gantz's secret trip to Washington

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-05

Abbas: The war on the Gaza Strip is a 'genocidal war'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:25

Egypt's Exchange Rate Liberalization: Lessons for Lebanon?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More