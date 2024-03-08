On #InternationalWomensDay, the women in #Gaza continue to endure the consequences of this brutal war.
‼️ At least 9,000 women have been killed, many more are under the rubble.
‼️ On average, 63 women are killed in #Gaza per day - 37 are mothers who leave their families behind.
— UNRWA (@UNRWA) March 8, 2024
