The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) issued a reminder on Friday about the plight of Palestinian women in Gaza on Women's Day.



They posted on X that "At least 9,000 women have been killed; many more are under the rubble."



For every day the war continues, the agency says, an average of 63 women are killed.

On #InternationalWomensDay, the women in #Gaza continue to endure the consequences of this brutal war.



‼️ At least 9,000 women have been killed, many more are under the rubble.



‼️ On average, 63 women are killed in #Gaza per day - 37 are mothers who leave their families behind. — UNRWA (@UNRWA) March 8, 2024