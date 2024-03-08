EU Commission president expects launching of maritime aid corridor between Cyprus and Gaza next week

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen has announced plans to initiate the operation of a maritime aid corridor between Cyprus and Gaza beginning next week to deliver much-needed assistance to Palestinians in the region.



She clarified that the first batch of food aid through this corridor is set to depart from Cyprus, specifically from the port of Larnaca, as part of a trial run.



She stated, "The aid has been collected by a charitable organization and is supported by the United Arab Emirates."