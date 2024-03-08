News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
17
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
11
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Arbaji
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
17
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
11
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UN: Israeli attack on Rafah 'must not be allowed to happen'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-08 | 07:04
High views
Share
Share
2
min
UN: Israeli attack on Rafah 'must not be allowed to happen'
The United Nations human rights office said on Friday that an Israeli offensive in Gaza's border town of Rafah could not be allowed to happen because it would cause massive loss of Palestinian lives.
"Should Israel launch its threatened military offensive into Rafah, where 1.5 million people have been displaced in deplorable, subhuman conditions, any ground assault on Rafah would incur massive loss of life and would heighten the risk of further atrocity crimes," said Jeremy Laurence, spokesperson for the UN Human Rights Office.
"This must not be allowed to happen."
Defying international calls to halt its military operation, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday that Israel would push on with its offensive against the Hamas movement that runs Gaza, including into Rafah, which he described as "the last Hamas stronghold."
About 1.5 million people are estimated to be crammed into Rafah, on the southernmost fringe of the enclave against the border with Egypt, most of them having fled homes further north to escape Israel's onslaught.
Israel has also said it is reviewing possible curbs on access to Al Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem over Ramadan as Hamas called for Palestinians to march to mosque at the start of the Muslim fasting month.
"We also fear that further Israeli restrictions on access by Palestinians to East Jerusalem and the Al Aqsa mosque during Ramadan could further inflame tensions," Laurence said.
Al-Aqsa is one of the holiest sites for Muslims, and its compound overlooks the Western Wall, the most sacred place of prayer for Jews, who believe the hill is the site of the first Jewish temple. As such, the area has long been a flashpoint for potential violence, particularly during religious holidays.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
United Nations
Israel
Attack
Rafah
Gaza
War
Next
Israel "welcomes" the opening of maritime corridor from Cyprus for humanitarian aid to Gaza
Joumblatt urges Biden for immediate ceasefire in Gaza
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-26
Guterres warns that an Israeli attack on Rafah would mean "the end of humanitarian aid programs" in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-26
Guterres warns that an Israeli attack on Rafah would mean "the end of humanitarian aid programs" in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-19
EU warns Israel against 'catastrophic' Rafah attack
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-19
EU warns Israel against 'catastrophic' Rafah attack
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-15
Israel continues with plan to attack Rafah despite warnings of a 'disaster'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-15
Israel continues with plan to attack Rafah despite warnings of a 'disaster'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-07
Haaretz investigation: 27 Gaza prisoners died in Israeli detention since war outbreak
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-07
Haaretz investigation: 27 Gaza prisoners died in Israeli detention since war outbreak
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
10:58
UKMTO: Vessel off Yemen's Aden reports explosions in sea, vessel and crew are safe
Middle East News
10:58
UKMTO: Vessel off Yemen's Aden reports explosions in sea, vessel and crew are safe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:23
UN expert on torture examines treatment of Palestinian detainees
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:23
UN expert on torture examines treatment of Palestinian detainees
0
Middle East News
09:49
New incident reported off the coast of Yemen
Middle East News
09:49
New incident reported off the coast of Yemen
0
World News
09:47
Cameron urges Israel to open port of Ashdod amid delay in Gaza aid port construction
World News
09:47
Cameron urges Israel to open port of Ashdod amid delay in Gaza aid port construction
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
02:24
US Envoy freezes mission as Gaza ceasefire negotiations stall
Press Highlights
02:24
US Envoy freezes mission as Gaza ceasefire negotiations stall
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-28
In Lebanon, the Cabinet greenlights salary boosts for military personnel and retirees
Lebanon News
2024-02-28
In Lebanon, the Cabinet greenlights salary boosts for military personnel and retirees
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-21
Hezbollah strikes Israeli military positions in two settlements
Lebanon News
2024-02-21
Hezbollah strikes Israeli military positions in two settlements
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:25
Egypt's Exchange Rate Liberalization: Lessons for Lebanon?
News Bulletin Reports
11:25
Egypt's Exchange Rate Liberalization: Lessons for Lebanon?
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:34
Seeking common ground: Aoun and Hezbollah work toward resolution
News Bulletin Reports
12:34
Seeking common ground: Aoun and Hezbollah work toward resolution
2
Press Highlights
01:07
Hochstein's silence: Lebanon awaits answers amidst Gaza ceasefire talks
Press Highlights
01:07
Hochstein's silence: Lebanon awaits answers amidst Gaza ceasefire talks
3
Press Highlights
02:44
Breaking the impasse: Beirut port explosion inquiry moves forward
Press Highlights
02:44
Breaking the impasse: Beirut port explosion inquiry moves forward
4
Lebanon News
04:12
Beirut ranks 208 in Mercer's Quality of Living City ranking 2023
Lebanon News
04:12
Beirut ranks 208 in Mercer's Quality of Living City ranking 2023
5
Press Highlights
02:24
US Envoy freezes mission as Gaza ceasefire negotiations stall
Press Highlights
02:24
US Envoy freezes mission as Gaza ceasefire negotiations stall
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:25
Egypt's Exchange Rate Liberalization: Lessons for Lebanon?
News Bulletin Reports
11:25
Egypt's Exchange Rate Liberalization: Lessons for Lebanon?
7
News Bulletin Reports
11:21
Combatting Money Laundering: Lebanon's Efforts in the Cash Economy
News Bulletin Reports
11:21
Combatting Money Laundering: Lebanon's Efforts in the Cash Economy
8
Lebanon News
04:47
Israeli airstrikes target homes in Majdal Zoun
Lebanon News
04:47
Israeli airstrikes target homes in Majdal Zoun
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More