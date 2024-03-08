Israel "welcomes" the opening of maritime corridor from Cyprus for humanitarian aid to Gaza

Israel welcomed on Friday the opening of the maritime corridor from Cyprus for humanitarian aid to Gaza, following security inspections conducted following Israeli standards.



The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson stated on the X platform, "Israel welcomes the opening of the maritime corridor from Cyprus. The Cypriot initiative will enable increased humanitarian aid to Gaza, following security inspections conducted according to Israeli standards."



He added, "Israel will continue to allow the transportation of humanitarian aid to Gaza, following the laws of war and in coordination with the United States and our allies around the world."

AFP