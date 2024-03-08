Aircraft from six countries participate in airdropping new humanitarian aid to northern Gaza

The Jordanian Army stated on Friday that Royal Jordanian Air Force aircraft once again conducted new aerial drops of humanitarian aid to several locations in northern Gaza with the participation of American, French, Belgian, Dutch, and Egyptian aircraft.



According to the statement on Friday, 'Under Royal directives, nine aerial drops were carried out in collaboration with sisterly and friendly countries, targeting several locations in northern Gaza.'



"The drops were executed with the participation of four C-130 aircraft belonging to the Royal Jordanian Air Force, an Egyptian, a US, a French, a Dutch, and a Belgian aircraft.



The statement noted, ''This step comes as part of Jordan's ongoing efforts to send more medical, relief, and food aid to the people in Gaza to alleviate the effects of the war and compensate for the severe shortage of food and medicine resulting from the ongoing conflict.''



AFP