Hamas Health Ministry: Death toll in Gaza rises to 30,960 since the outbreak of the war

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-09 | 04:25
Hamas Health Ministry: Death toll in Gaza rises to 30,960 since the outbreak of the war

According to the latest report on Saturday from the Hamas Health Ministry, the death toll in Gaza has surged to 30,960 individuals since the outbreak of the conflict.
 
The toll includes 82 individuals killed in the past 24 hours, according to the ministry, while 72,524 people have been injured in Gaza since the outbreak of the conflict on October 7th.

