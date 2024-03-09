News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
12
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
12
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hamas Health Ministry: Death toll in Gaza rises to 30,960 since the outbreak of the war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-09 | 04:25
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Hamas Health Ministry: Death toll in Gaza rises to 30,960 since the outbreak of the war
According to the latest report on Saturday from the Hamas Health Ministry, the death toll in Gaza has surged to 30,960 individuals since the outbreak of the conflict.
The toll includes 82 individuals killed in the past 24 hours, according to the ministry, while 72,524 people have been injured in Gaza since the outbreak of the conflict on October 7th.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Hamas
Health Ministry
War
Death Toll
Palestine
Next
Erdogan affirms Turkey's "firm" support for Hamas leaders
Sweden resumes UNRWA funding
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-08
Hamas Health Ministry: Death toll in Gaza rises to 30,878 since the outbreak of the war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-08
Hamas Health Ministry: Death toll in Gaza rises to 30,878 since the outbreak of the war
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-06
Hamas Health Ministry: The death toll in the Gaza Strip rises to 30,717 and 72,156 wounded since the start of the war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-06
Hamas Health Ministry: The death toll in the Gaza Strip rises to 30,717 and 72,156 wounded since the start of the war
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-04
Hamas Health Ministry: death toll in Gaza has risen to 30,534 since the start of the war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-04
Hamas Health Ministry: death toll in Gaza has risen to 30,534 since the start of the war
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-03
Hamas Health Ministry: The death toll in the Gaza Strip has risen to 30410 since the start of the war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-03
Hamas Health Ministry: The death toll in the Gaza Strip has risen to 30410 since the start of the war
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:33
Hezbollah's Deputy Secretary-General: Israel will 'curse' the moment of attacking Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:33
Hezbollah's Deputy Secretary-General: Israel will 'curse' the moment of attacking Lebanon
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:22
EU sees maritime aid corridor to Gaza opening this weekend
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:22
EU sees maritime aid corridor to Gaza opening this weekend
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:54
Erdogan affirms Turkey's "firm" support for Hamas leaders
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:54
Erdogan affirms Turkey's "firm" support for Hamas leaders
0
World News
03:54
Sweden resumes UNRWA funding
World News
03:54
Sweden resumes UNRWA funding
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:07
Five people reported dead by airdropped aid
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:07
Five people reported dead by airdropped aid
0
World News
03:54
Sweden resumes UNRWA funding
World News
03:54
Sweden resumes UNRWA funding
0
Lebanon News
05:33
Hezbollah's Deputy Secretary-General: Israel will 'curse' the moment of attacking Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:33
Hezbollah's Deputy Secretary-General: Israel will 'curse' the moment of attacking Lebanon
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:22
EU sees maritime aid corridor to Gaza opening this weekend
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:22
EU sees maritime aid corridor to Gaza opening this weekend
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
00:47
US envoy Hochstein faces resistance from Hezbollah: No negotiations without Gaza truce
Press Highlights
00:47
US envoy Hochstein faces resistance from Hezbollah: No negotiations without Gaza truce
2
Lebanon News
14:08
Lebanon's 'icons of change': Honoring Lebanese trailblazers Linda Matar and Giselle Khoury on International Women's Day
Lebanon News
14:08
Lebanon's 'icons of change': Honoring Lebanese trailblazers Linda Matar and Giselle Khoury on International Women's Day
3
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:07
Five people reported dead by airdropped aid
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:07
Five people reported dead by airdropped aid
4
Press Highlights
01:31
Speaker Berri advocates dialogue: A call for consensus in resolving Lebanon's presidential crisis
Press Highlights
01:31
Speaker Berri advocates dialogue: A call for consensus in resolving Lebanon's presidential crisis
5
Middle East News
09:49
New incident reported off the coast of Yemen
Middle East News
09:49
New incident reported off the coast of Yemen
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:31
Gaza war goals: Israel blames Hamas for stalling prisoner exchange amid Cairo's deal proposal
News Bulletin Reports
12:31
Gaza war goals: Israel blames Hamas for stalling prisoner exchange amid Cairo's deal proposal
7
Lebanon News
09:05
Hezbollah targets Israeli troop deployment near Al-Rahib Site with artillery shells
Lebanon News
09:05
Hezbollah targets Israeli troop deployment near Al-Rahib Site with artillery shells
8
Middle East News
10:58
UKMTO: Vessel off Yemen's Aden reports explosions in sea, vessel and crew are safe
Middle East News
10:58
UKMTO: Vessel off Yemen's Aden reports explosions in sea, vessel and crew are safe
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More