Erdogan affirms Turkey's "firm" support for Hamas leaders

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-09 | 04:54
High views
Erdogan affirms Turkey's "firm" support for Hamas leaders
0min
Erdogan affirms Turkey's "firm" support for Hamas leaders

On Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reaffirmed his "firm" support for the leaders of Hamas, who have been engaged in a war against Israel in the Gaza Strip for over five months.

During a speech in Istanbul, the Turkish president said, "No one can push us to classify Hamas as a terrorist organization. Turkey is the country openly engaging with Hamas leaders and firmly standing behind them."

Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Turkey

Support

Hamas

Leaders

Gaza

War

Israel

