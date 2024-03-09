News
Erdogan affirms Turkey's "firm" support for Hamas leaders
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-09 | 04:54
Erdogan affirms Turkey's "firm" support for Hamas leaders
On Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reaffirmed his "firm" support for the leaders of Hamas, who have been engaged in a war against Israel in the Gaza Strip for over five months.
During a speech in Istanbul, the Turkish president said, "No one can push us to classify Hamas as a terrorist organization. Turkey is the country openly engaging with Hamas leaders and firmly standing behind them."
AFP
