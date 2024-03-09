EU sees maritime aid corridor to Gaza opening this weekend

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-09 | 05:22
High views
EU sees maritime aid corridor to Gaza opening this weekend
2min
EU sees maritime aid corridor to Gaza opening this weekend

The head of the European Commission said on Friday a maritime aid corridor could start operating between Cyprus and Gaza this weekend, part of accelerating Western efforts to relieve the humanitarian crisis in the war-ravaged Palestinian enclave.

Ursula von der Leyen's comments came a day after President Joe Biden announced plans for the US military to build a "temporary pier" on Gaza's Mediterranean coast, amid UN warnings of famine among the territory's 2.3 million people.

Negotiations on a possible ceasefire in Israel's war against Hamas, now in its fifth month, remained deadlocked in Cairo, with time running out to reach a truce in time for the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, expected to begin on Sunday.

EU Commission President von der Leyen said a pilot test run of food aid collected by a charity group and supported by the United Arab Emirates could be leaving Cyprus as early as Friday.

"We are launching this Cyprus maritime corridor together, the European Union, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States," she said after visiting facilities in Larnaca, Cyprus.

"We are now very close to opening this corridor, hopefully this Saturday-Sunday and I'm very glad to see an initial pilot will be launched today."

US officials say building the pier described by Biden could take weeks. Meanwhile, hospitals in northern Gaza are already reporting children dying of malnutrition. The UN says opening up more land routes should remain the priority.




Reuters
Hezbollah's Deputy Secretary-General: Israel will 'curse' the moment of attacking Lebanon
Erdogan affirms Turkey's "firm" support for Hamas leaders
