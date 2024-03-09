UN Palestinian refugee agency at 'risk of death,' UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini says

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-09 | 07:52
High views
UN Palestinian refugee agency at 'risk of death,' UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini says
UN Palestinian refugee agency at 'risk of death,' UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini says

The United Nations Palestinian refugee agency is at "risk of death" after a string of donors suspended their funding over Israeli allegations some staff took part in the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas in southern Israel, UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini said.

"The agency is at risk of death, it is risking dismantlement," Lazzarini told Swiss broadcaster RTS in an interview aired on Saturday.

"What is at stake is the fate of the Palestinians today in Gaza in the short term who are going through an absolutely unprecedented humanitarian crisis."

Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

UN

Palestinian

Refugee

Agency

UNRWA

Philippe Lazzarini

