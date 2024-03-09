First Gaza aid shipment from Cyprus: European Commission anticipates maritime passage access

An American charitable organization has announced that it is loading aid for Gaza onto a ship in Cyprus.



This is the first shipment sent to the sector torn by war via a maritime passage that the European Commission hopes to open by the end of this week.



Laura Lanuza, spokeswoman for the Spanish non-governmental organization Open Arms, which is partnering in this project with World Central Kitchen, an organization led by the American-Spanish chef José Andrés, told Agence France-Presse, "Everything will be ready today so that we can depart."



She added, "Everything is tied to obtaining licenses and permits, and we do not know whether that will happen today or tomorrow."



She pointed out that the Israeli authorities, which initially allowed this operation, were inspecting a cargo of two hundred tons of foodstuffs, rice, flour, and tuna cans at the port of Larnaca.