Gaza Health Ministry: 31,045 Palestinians killed in Israeli attack since Oct. 7

2024-03-10 | 06:54
Gaza Health Ministry: 31,045 Palestinians killed in Israeli attack since Oct. 7
Gaza Health Ministry: 31,045 Palestinians killed in Israeli attack since Oct. 7

The Ministry of Health in Gaza said on Sunday that at least 31,045 Palestinians have been killed and 72,654 injured in the Israeli military attack on the sector since Oct. 7.

Reuters
 
